The party box that gives back

One of the biggest rooftop parties in Detroit is relocating this year to your living room!

Matrix Human Services had to re-imagine their annual rooftop fundraiser, “313 in the D”, because of the pandemic

So instead, they are bringing the party to your home. They have created a house party pack that will let you have fun with your family and friends and give back to the community.

Kerri Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing and Development with Matrix Human Services joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare live to talk about what people can expect in this year’s box.

Inside the box is a taco meal kit made by a local Detroit restaurant, plus treats and gifts from other vendors around town. Kerri Mitchell says the party packs are meant for people to have fun but stay safe in their own home. For a $100 donation the pack is delivered to your home. Then on July 23rd everyone is encouraged to open the box and join in the live-stream party.

All proceeds go to Matrix Human Services, a community organization that provides, food, diapers, and other necessities to vulnerable members of our community.

To see what is inside the box, click on the video above.