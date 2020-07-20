84ºF

Celebrate National Lollipop Day at this vintage candy store

Doc Sweets' Candy Company in Clawson will take you back in time

It’s National Lollipop Day and the Doc Sweet’s Candy Company has vintage candy to take your sweet tooth on a ride back in time.

Host Jason Carr chatted with David Sklena, the owner of Doc Sweets’ Candy Company about their vintage candy and how they keep their store clean for candy shoppers.

Doc Sweets’ has been open for 12 years and sells everything from Abba-Zaba to Zots. The store is closed on Monday for deep cleaning. They also have replaced their customized shovel candy with pre-packaged quarter-pound to 1 pound bags you can choose from.

Watch the video to see if Doc Sweets’ has your favorite throwback candy.

