Take a walk on the wild side at Carousel Acres

If you’re an animal lover, this place in South Lyon should definitely be added to your destination list. Kila Peeples visited this hidden gem called Carousel Acres, a farm that is filled with various farm and exotic animals. The family farm has been in South Lyon for decades. The owner and her sisters used to ride their horses to the local Dairy Queen. As the town turned more into a city, the farm stayed the same, and the family turned it into a petting zoo.

Carousel Acres has traditional farm animals including horses, pigs, and cows. It also has exotic animals like emus, a wallaby, and even kangaroos. Not only is Carousel Acres a petting farm, but it’s also a day camp for kids.

Watch the video above to see everything a visit to Carousel Acres has to offer!