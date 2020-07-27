87ºF

It’s all about the ‘lavender vibes’ at this local farm

Pick and taste this sweet flower at Blake's Farms from now until August 2nd.

Michigan summers isn’t just about the fruits that are in season, but the flowers that are blooming too! Currently we are in the midst of lavender season and Blake’s Farms in Armada is celebrating with its annual lavender festival where you can pick the sweet-smelling flower and taste it.

Kaley Pittsley, the Marketing Manager at Blake’s Farms joined Jason Carr via Skype to talk about this year’s festival.

“Lavender Vibes Only.” That is this year’s motto at Blake’s according to Kaley, and they are taking that motto seriously. From beer to desserts, like cupcakes and cheesecake, this year Blake’s is offering a wide variety of lavender based products.

You can see more of what they have to offer in the video above.

