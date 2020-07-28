Take out this neighborhood favorite in celebration of National Chili Dog Day

National Chili Dog Day is Thursday and since Detroit is famous for its chili dogs, or Coney dogs as we call them, we thought we would showcase a neighborhood favorite: Lipuma’s Coney Island in Rochester.

Tony Lipuma, owner of Lipuma’s, joined Tati Amare from his restaurant via Skype to talk about his restaurant, which has been in his family for generations.

Tony says Lipuma’s has takeout meals for everyone. While they are best known for their Coney Dogs, or a chili hot dog with mustard and onions, Lipuma’s offer a slightly expanded menu that features things like Greek salads, tacos and homemade soups. Besides their menu, Tony says Lipuma’s stands out for other reasons: “This place has a vibe, a personality.”

You can get a glimpse of that vibe in the video above, plus learn how you can enjoy a Lipuma meal at a nearby park location.