NBC sitcom star is bringing virtual laughs to the D

Host Tati Amare chatted with Marc Evan Jackson from “The Good Place” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, about how he is bringing virtual laughs to the D for a great cause.

Marc explained that improvisation teaches you to use what’s in front of you and to adapt to your surroundings which are great skills to use during the quarantine. He has helped others do this by supporting The Improv Project in Detroit. The Improv Project is currently holding virtual classes to introduce people to the world of improv.

You can laugh your socks off and support The Improv Project this weekend virtually by visiting houseseats.live to watch the improv performances. Saturday at 8 pm is the student improv showcase. Sunday at 8 pm is the “Mister Jackson and Mister Tompkins: A Two Gentlemen Improv show” featuring Marc Evan Jackson and Paul P. Tompkins. They will take suggestions from the virtual audience to develop their act. Proceeds will benefit The Improv Project in Detroit.

Watch the video to learn more.