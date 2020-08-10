Here’s what Ne-Yo said about working with J.Lo and his new music

Host Tati Amare chatted with Ne-Yo, recording artist and judge on “World of Dance”, about the upcoming final moments of the season.

“We kind of made them earn this point in the show,” Ne-Yo explained.

The previous 3 seasons of “World of Dance” contestants started in the studio, but this year they started at a warehouse in downtown L.A. to really see if they were worthy of performing on the big stage. Now, for the season finale, you can watch them leave it all on the stage.

“World of Dance” season finale is Tuesday, August 11th at 10pm on Local 4.

Watch the video to see what to expect on the season finale and when Ne-Yo says you can expect new music from him.