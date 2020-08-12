Make your food colorful and nutritious with superfood powders

Superfoods are hot right now! These are foods like acai, and greens that are known for packing an extra nutritional boost. Many of these foods have been turned into vibrant powders that can be easily added to a variety of recipes. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler is a huge fan of superfood powders. She joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to share how she uses the powders to make fun, colorful food that packing an extra nutritional punch. From pancakes to banana bread to pizza! These powders add a fun nutritious twist to any kind of recipe.

See Jody’s colorful creations in the video above.