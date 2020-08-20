A local bartender is mixing things up in a national competition

Kay Mohamed is competing in Black Restaurant Week Power of the Pallet National Cocktail Competition. The competition will pick the best bartender in the nation with people representing cities from 16 different states. The winner will receive $5,000 cash!

Kay also owns a company called “Kocktails and Glam” in Detroit. This company teaches people how to be their own bartender (BYOB) while easily using things around the house.

Watch the video to learn how to vote for Kay and make her tasty cocktail creations.