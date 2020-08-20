Mask up with Beaumont Health

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Beaumont Health

Dr. Justin Skryzynski from Beaumont Health explained how to properly wear and store your mask. To prevent initial contamination he suggests washing your hands before putting on the mask. Make sure to hold the mask by the loops when placing it on your face. The masks are used to prevent the transmission of the disease which means it’s important to cover your nose and mouth.

For those worried about the regular handling of the mask, you can adjust it as needed throughout the day but you will need to sanitize your hands afterward. CDC guidelines recommend washing your masks after each use but if you can’t, place it on top of something disposable to prevent contaminating anything.

To learn more visit beaumont.org/masks

Watch the video to see if you are using your masks correctly.