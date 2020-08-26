Take a sweet trip with White Wolf Patisserie

Can’t go overseas on vacation? Then take a trip to Europe and Asia through your taste buds. White Wolf Patisserie takes you on a sweet trip by offering delectable desserts that are heavily influenced by Japanese and French pastries. Owner and chef Doran Brooks created his own take on the sweets by using techniques he learned working all over the world as a head pastry chef. From cheesecakes to Earl Grey tea infused creme brulee, there is definitely something at this Clawson bakery that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

White Wolf Patisserie recently started offering craft cocktails that are also Asian influenced. Prickly pair margaritas and rhubarb whiskey sours pair great with the yummy desserts. White Wolf Patisserie is perfect for a date night, after dinner treat, or just chill with friends.

Watch the video above to see some of the wonderful treats and drinks.