There’s still time to help your community have a hunger-free summer

Its been a challenging summer for everyone and even more so for those facing hardships with concerns of feeding their family. Gleaners is inviting you to help.
Gerry Brisson, President, and CEO of Gleaners Community Food Bank said that Gleaners has food banks all across Michigan. They are reaching families by allowing them to pick up food for their families. Many students depend on free or reduced school lunches for daily meals, but haven’t had access to those meals for months.
Rick Hampson, President of Citizens Bank Michigan explained that Citizens Bank has been committed to partnering with Gleaners for 10 years They are focused on the basic need of hunger and helping those in the community. Citizens Bank Michigan is continuing to match donations and double what you give to help those in need.
