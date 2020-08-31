Are you hitting the holiday road this Labor Day weekend?

Labor Day weekend is upon us, the unofficial end of summer. It’s also the last weekend for a getaway for many families. That was the topic for this week’s What’s The Buzz! Host Jason Carr was joined by local comedian Melanie Hearn, Blaine Fowler, the host of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, and Jason Hall with RiDetroit and a new podcast called “City Talks”.

The group answered questions that many are facing right now, do we travel during the Pandemic? Is it safe to take a flight? Should you post pictures to social media if you go on a vacation because some people are shaming others for traveling during the pandemic?

See what their answers were in the video above.