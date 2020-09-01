Fine dining that you can take out for dinner

There is a restaurant that is new to the Detroit food scene that gives you fine dining with a casual flair. It is called Sloppy Chops restaurant. Located on McNichols Road, the restaurant offers food and hand- crafted cocktails that are simple, elegant, and full of flavor. Due to safety concerns, the restaurant is currently only open for takeout. Sloppy Chops’ owner and executive chef, Al Moxley, joined Jason Carr live from his restaurant to talk about the takeout process and the food he offers.

Sloppy Chops just opened in February of this year. The restaurant is new to the food scene, but Chef Al is not. He has been in the business for years, running a successful catering company. With his new restaurant, Chef Al offers customers beautifully plated food that looks as good as it tastes. You can take out this food every day. Sloppy Chops is open daily from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m..