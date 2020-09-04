A new Disney movie and an Academy Award-winner hit streaming services today

Need something to watch this Labor Day weekend? There are two new options for you streaming to your television. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Kim DeGiulio to talk about Mulan and Away.

This is one of those situations that you could call a silver lining during the pandemic. The live-action remake of Mulan is hitting Disney+ today. This movie was expected to be a summer blockbuster, but got the release date pushed back once theaters closed. Now, Disney is releasing it on its streaming service for a fee of $30, about the same you’d pay for a family of four to see it in the theater. The movie will follow the same premise of the animated feature, but this doesn’t have the same songs and the action can be intense. It’s rated PG-13. Movie reviewer Greg Russell gave the movie four out of five reels.

Netflix has it’s own big release today with a big star. Academy Award-winner Hillary Swank plays the lead role in Away. The series is about the first manned mission to Mars and Swank plays the commander of the mission. Greg talked to Swank about the role. Watch the video above to see what she had to say about her latest role.