We normally use toothpaste twice a day to brush our way to clean teeth and fresh breath. Kila Peeples found a way to use toothpaste in ways we never would have thought to use it. If your bathroom counter is covered in make-up residue, take a small amount of paste and rub it on the counter until the make-up is gone. Are your sneakers or gym shoe bottoms dirty? Take an old toothbrush, a dollop of toothpaste, and scrub.

Watch the video about to find out other uses for plain toothpaste.