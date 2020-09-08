Here’s how to keep your cat happy and healthy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Michigan Humane has easy ways to keep your cat happy and healthy. Cats need plenty of exercise and playtime. It’s helpful to provide a scratching post for cats to use throughout the day. We know that cats need a litterbox and if possible you should provide a litterbox on each floor of your home for each cat.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane also introduced an adorable small male cat. He is a domestic short-haired 2-yeas-old cat looking for a loving home that is quiet and has other cats that enjoy playing. If you would like to adopt this cute cat The Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees.

