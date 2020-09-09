Safe programs for learning and childcare in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

A huge dilemma for many parents right now is finding a safe place for the kids to thrive and learn.

Our sponsor, YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, can help. They have expanded their daycare and learning centers for school age kids, offering safe spaces for learning. Latitia McCree and Abigail Sacco joined Jason Carr to talk about the programs.

The new daycare program is currently available at the Farmington YMCA and Southgate YMCA. According to McCree, the other YMCAs will open but in phases. Other learning centers for older children are open as well, at different Metro Detroit Locations. You can find those locations on their website here. These centers are open to students everyday K to 8th grade. At these centers, social distancing guidelines are maintained, and students are given their own space, six feet away from another child.

This program costs about $125 to $185 dollars a week, however financial assistance is available.

You can also visit the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit’s website.