Plan a spectacular getaway for the fall season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Traverse City Tourism

The fall season in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. Jillian Manning, PR Manager for Traverse City Tourism explained how it’s a great time to visit Traverse City since many places to stay, shop and eat are open and operating. You can plan on enjoying that famous sour cherry pie and your favorite Michigan wine!

The Traverse Wine Coast has more than 40 wineries where you can try cherry wine while enjoying the fall weather.

Traverse City also has lots of ways to enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking and bike trails that can take you around the city and through the winery coast. If you would rather drive, there are different routes starting in Traverse City where you can see all of the beautiful fall colors. Jillian recommended the M-22, Old Mission Peninsula, and US-31 routes.

She also recommended visiting Sleeping Bear Dunes because of the cool trails and beautiful sites.

Through the beginning of December Traverse City is offering a Fab Fall package for deals on hotels.

Traverse City Tourism asks that you wear your mask and follow social distancing guidelines while visiting.

For more information visit traversecity.com and fabfall.com