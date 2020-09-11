Stars of NBC’s newest show talk to Live In The D

The Fall TV season here and this year one of the most buzzed about show is a new medical drama “Transplant.” It joins NBC’s tradition of great medical shows like “ER”, “New Amsterdam,” and “Chicago Med.”

“Transplant” offers a different twist on your typical medial show. It follows a Syrian doctor and refugee in Canada who joins the staff at a top hospital after a freak accident. Kim Degiulio spoke to the show’s stars, Hamza Haq and Ayisha Issa, about what the audience can expect, and how it feels to be playing doctors during a real life, global pandemic.

See what they say in the video above, and catch new episodes of “Transplant” Tuesdays on Local 4 at 10 pm.