This new Royal Oak restaurant will transform your evening into a night you’ll remember

If you’ve walked around downtown Royal Oak recently, you will have noticed Mr. B’s, a long time sports bar, has closed, and in its spot is the all-new Alchemi. At Alchemi, instead of transforming metal into gold, they like to transform farm-fresh ingredients into delectable dishes and high-end craft cocktails.

The chic new restaurant is still headed by former Mr. B’s owner, John Prepolec, more commonly known as Johnny Prep. This new restaurant is much more in line with his style of cooking and he is excited about the change.

“It’s all about transformation,” says Prep. “It gives you a creative license, which is really cool as a chef.”

In March, when COVID-19 closed many restaurants, Prep saw it as an opportunity to rebrand his. The name, Alchemi, reflects the major change he wanted to impart on the restaurant. They spent the pandemic completely remodeling the very large restaurant dividing it into two, Alchemi, and Prep’s Gaming Room and Nightclub.

Alchemi is prohibition themed, with tin ceilings and industrial-chic lights. Art from one of Prep’s favorite local artists adorns the walls giving the intimate restaurant a cozy feel, and its guests something interesting to discuss.

The menu has also undergone a major transformation. It focuses on farm to table seasonal dishes, with a slight prominence of Asian inspired dishes. Fresh greens greet you as you walk into the restaurant and he plans to harvest them to make fresh salads and add other greens to his dishes. Popular dishes include their shrimp and lobster Pad Thai, the coffee and porcini mushroom-crusted New York strip steak, and their Michigan lamb ragù. True to form, Prep makes his own pasta and bread in-house. The drink menu is equally creative and complex. With smoke and dry ice, the drinks are works of art that are being delivered to the table. Offering both small plates and big mains, prices range from $10-$40 per plate, while their signature cocktails come in at about $15.

Due to the nature of their meals and drinks, they only offer dine-in service and have a small patio out front. If you would like to try out Alchemi, it is located at 215 S Main Street in Royal Oak.