Honestly good takeout in the D

There is a place right here in Detroit that you can take out honestly good brunch favorites no matter what time of day. It is Honest John’s! Located in Midtown, Honest John’s has been serving up great food in Detroit for the last 25 years. Despite the pandemic, they are still operating 9am to Midnight every day, serving customers on their patio and through it’s take out window.

Adam Russell, General Manager of Honest John’s, joined Jason Carr to talk about the takeout process and menu which includes its chicken and waffles, fruity pebbles French toast and to-go cocktails. He also helped Jason get a head start on celebrating National Monte Cristo Day!

Check it out in the video above.