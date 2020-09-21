Bring the fun home with pottery-to-go

One art studio in Downtown Rochester is helping you bring the fun of painting pottery home for your family to enjoy.

The Painted Pot is a paint-it-yourself pottery art center. The owner, Gina Homant, believes art is a helpful break for your brain. It allows you to disengage from the world and focus on being creative.

Since the pandemic, The Painted Pot has been selling pottery-to-go kits. The kits are filled with brushes, paint, and the pottery of your choice. You can paint your piece at home then bring it back to the studio to be fired.

The Painted Pot is also hosting social distance versions of classes at the studio. They follow all CDC guidelines and sanitize all tools as they are being used. You must make a reservation online prior to your arrival.

Watch the video to learn how to bring the fun of pottery painting home with you.