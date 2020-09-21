What’s The Buzz about Fall?

That time of year has officially come: Tomorrow is the first day of fall! We have all been feeling it for a while, with the cooler weather we have been experiencing as of late, including our friends of the show. Comedian Melanie Hearn, Jason Hall of RiDetroit, and Lauren Crocker of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, joined Jason Carr to break down the upcoming season and take their stance on the ultimate fall debates: Should the season be called fall or autumn? Is there such a thing as too much pumpkin spice? Finally, when does fall actually end? Check out their answers in the video above.