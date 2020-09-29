Create a new mood in your home with new flooring

This article is sponsored by 50 Floor

New flooring can completely change the feel of a room. It may even make the room seem bigger. Host Tati Amare spoke with Tiffany Moore from 50 Floor about an easy way to shop for new flooring.

Many people prefer not to get into the big box stores right now so 50 Floor will have a specialist visit you with hundreds of samples so you can see how the potential flooring will look in your home. They will answer questions about warranties and help recommend the best floor for your lifestyle.

50 floor makes installation a breeze. They come to your home, move the furniture out of the room, install your new flooring and replace the furniture. Even better, installation is free the month of September.

50 Floor also offers financing with 0% interest as well.

For more information visit 50floor.com or call 877-50Floor.

Watch the video to learn about another special for Live In The D viewers that could save you $100.