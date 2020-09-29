Mayo can work on more than just a sandwich

Most people love it on a sandwich or certain foods, but mayo can be used for much more than we thought it could. Kila Peeples found a few ways mayo can help you out around the house.

If your doors are driving you crazy with squeaky hinges, take a dollop of mayo and put it on the hinges. The squeaks go away and your door will close quick and easy. Need to get rid of the price sticker on something? Again, take a bit of mayo on paper towel and it will wipe the sticker off in no time. Same goes for gum at the bottom of your shoe!

Watch the video above to see more ways you can use mayo around the house.