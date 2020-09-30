Get outfitted for fall weather with Bivouac in Ann Arbor

Spending time outdoors is more important than ever when so many are stuck inside, but the dropping temperatures can start to drain the fun out of that time. President of outdoor apparel store Bivouac in Ann Arbor, A.J. Davidson, joined us today to show off some of the clothes to keep you warm this fall.

The store is named Bivouac, a kind of temporary campsite often used by the military, and comes from the store’s history. The family business was originally opened in 1971 as an army supply shop, but eventually made the transition to general outdoor gear.

They offer an array of parkas, including a vegan-friendly coat option from a brand called called Save the Duck. Along with other popular brands, Bivouac sells the Canada Goose parkas which have become very popular on the University of Michigan campus where the store is located.

Davidson also showed off the Etip North Face gloves, which have a material on the fingertips that allow you to use a touchscreen without having to take them off. He also pushed the importance of making sure you’ve got plenty of warm socks, shoes, hats, and gloves if you’re going to be spending time outdoors.

To hear more of Davidson’s outdoor supply advice, check out the video above.