Celebrating Jason’s birthday with Reel Talk

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to celebrate his birthday, and since Jason is celebrating the big 5-0 ,Greg shared his picks for older audiences.

First on his list was Grumpy Old Men, a flick about two old men learning to live with one another. He also featured Detroit-filmed Gran Torino with Clint Eastwood, and the 2007 dramady The Bucket List with Jack Nicholson.

Russell rounds out his list with two more comedies, including action flick Red about a team of retired CIA agents, and Last Vegas, a romp through Vegas with an all-star cast.

Morgan Freeman made the list not once, but three times, appearing in The Bucket List, Red, and Last Vegas. Russell unofficially declared him the “king of old guy movies”.

To hear more about Russell’s picks, watch the video above.