Is age just a number?

Once again it is Monday and here on Live In D, we like to gather our friends and reflect on fun everyday issues we all face in our “What’s The Buzz” segment. For this “What’s The Buzz,” we tackled aging. It was a topic partly inspired by our very own Jason Carr, who just hit the milestone year of 50. Jason talked to friends of the show Mary Liz Curtain, owner of Three Cats Café in Clawson, Blaine Fowler, from The Blaine Fowler Morning show on 96.3 WDVD, and Jason Hall, from RideDetroit.

The group shared their hilarious takes on when someone becomes “over the hill,” whether elders get the respect they deserve, and what it exactly means to be old.

Get ready to laugh when you click on the video above.