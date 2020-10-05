Love, Hope and Pizza

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Hungry Howie’s.

Everyone has been affected by breast cancer in some way. That’s why, for the month of October, Hungry Howie’s packages their pizza in pink boxes for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Hungry Howie’s is in its 11th year of the annual Love, Hope & Pizza campaign. Through this effort the company has raised more than 3 million dollars in the last 10 years for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The donations are used to offer free mammograms in the community.

This year the funds raised will be contributed to the National Breast Cancer Foundation COVID Relief Fund which will help people who have been diagnosed with the disease get the essential services they need.

For more information, and to place your pink box pizza order, visit hungryhowies.com