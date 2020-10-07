Enjoy new twists on ice cream at Modern Cone

It may be getting a little chilly outside, but you can still enjoy some yummy, summer frozen treats. Especially if you’re craving something truly different. Kila Peeples stopped by Modern Cone, a family-owned ice cream shop that has “nacho” ordinary sundae.

Not only does Modern Cone offer more than 50 flavors of hard scoop ice cream, but also 50 different toppings to put on top of your desserts. Plus, they offer two creations that are hard to find anywhere else, the Stackers parfait and ice cream nachos!

