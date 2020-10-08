Actress Taylor Schilling talks about her new “monster” show

Many know her as Piper Chapman in the hit show, “Orange is the New Black”, but now actress Taylor Shilling is facing some major demons in her new show. Schilling spoke to Jason Carr about “Monsterland”, premiering on the streaming service HULU just in time for spooky season Halloween.

Although Schilling says she is not big on scary movies, she was drawn to this show because it was more of a psychological thriller, digging into people’s fears and showing them.

Watch the video above to find out what Schilling misses the most from her time on “Orange is the New Black” and what she says she’s binging right now.