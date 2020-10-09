Try something new at this Asian Fusion Cafe in Clinton Twp

If you want a taste of something new and different, a fusion of Asian flavors, then head on over to New Age Café in Clinton twp.

“The area that we’re in is just so driven by chain restaurants, and hasn’t really changed very much,” explains Joshua Prakobkij, Owner and Chef at New Age Café. “That’s why we ended up choosing New Age Café.”

Josh started cooking at an early age with his grandma. As he got older, he took cooking classes in high school and decided to go to the Culinary Institute in Novi. Working his way up, he ended up helping to open the fine dining steakhouse, Prime and Proper as a Sous Chef. While he enjoyed working for these high end restaurants he wanted to work closer to home. Since his father and grandmother always wanted to open up a restaurant, he partnered up with his family to open up New Age Café. There, Josh put his experience with fine dining to good use.

“Food quality and all that has always stayed,” said Josh. "And the consistency and everything like that has obviously come from my fine dining training that I’ve got. But, as far as like the stuffy atmosphere, and just being really uptight and stuff, that wasn’t really my thing. "

In fact, he lets his regulars pick the décor. Many of his patrons are anime fans, so he prints out stickers of their favorite character and puts them up on his wall.

While some of the dishes he makes are family recipes from Thailand, he likes to add his own spin to things. On the menu is a create-your-own-noodle bowl where you can pick the broth, style of noodle (ramen, udon, Thai pho), and what goes in it. They also have a plethora of sandwiches that are both Japanese and Vietnamese inspired. Make sure you save room for dessert, they have bao donut holes and seasonally-inspired homemade ice cream.

“We do heavily Asian Influenced food,” said Josh. “We kind of blend what we think needs to be blended, and make it something new, and something you are not going to get anywhere else.”

So head on over and try their fresh take on Asian favorites! New Age Café is located at 20860 Hall Road, in Clinton Twp.