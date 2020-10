October is National Pizza Month! You may want to try some new toppings or order from your favorite pizzeria.

Comedian Mike Bonner, Lauren Crocker from the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 FM WDVD, and comedian Melanie Hearn chatted with host Jason Carr about the great pizza debates: Does pineapple belong on Pizza? How do you classify a flatbread versus a pizza? Are you a fan of cold pizza? Check out their answers in the video above.