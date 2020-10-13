Bring the Halloween spirit to your java with a Candy Corn Latte

Almost everyone loves a good coffee drink, but what if you add Michigan’s most favorite Halloween candy to it? Tati Amare loves candy corn, and she is Live In The D’s resident coffee queen! Imagine how happy she was when she found a recipe from Popsugar.com for a Candy Corn latte! Tati made the sweet java creation and loved it! You can try it out too, here’s the recipe:

1 cup candy corn

1 cup water

1/4 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 ounces brewed coffee

4 ounces steamed milk

Whipped cream - OPTIONAL TOPPING

Boil the candy corn, water, and honey to create a simple syrup like consistency. Then you have to let it cool down completely before adding the vanilla. Now it’s ready to mix with the coffee and steamed milk.

Add the 8oz of freshly brewed coffee, add the steamed milk. put it all together, top with whipped cream and it’s ready.

Watch the video above to see Tati’s first taste of Candy Corn Latte