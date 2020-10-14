Does stress have your stomach in knots? Here’s something that may help

Let’s face it, the world is pretty stressful right now between the election, COVID-19, and everything else. For many people, all this extra stress is giving them some digestive distress. Luckily, there is a way to combat all that naturally, and it’s through certain enzymes. Fitness and nutrition expert, Jody Trierweiler,, joined host Jason Carr to tell us how enzymes work.

Let’s start with, what is an enzyme? Watch the video above to see how Jody illustrates it, but essentially, enzymes help turn the food you eat into the fuel your body needs to work by breaking it down and helping to digest it. Without enzymes, the food would just sit in your stomach, unable to be used. Therefore, if you are having digestive issues, adding some more enzymes to your diet can offer some relief.

How can you get more enzymes into your diet? Introduce more raw fruits and veggies! Enzymes are found naturally in all fresh produce; however, if you cook your produce (raising it above 118F) it will kill off all those good enzymes. If you want to see enzymes in action, just look at a bruised apple. When an apple is hit, the cells get broken, releasing the natural enzymes, which start digesting the fruit, hence the brown color. Processed foods, on the other hand, are shelf-stable because all the enzymes have been removed. Otherwise, they would rot.

