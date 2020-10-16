Build wealth for your family while giving back to the community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host, Jason Carr chatted with Dewey Steffen, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Great Lakes Wealth, about how they can help you prepare for the future.

Great lakes Wealth is a registered advisory firm in Northville, Mi. Their mission is to provide Wall Street solutions with Main Street values to their clients. They focus on managing proprietary investments and goal-based financial planning.

Great Lakes Wealth suggests preparing a financial plan now for 2021. They can help you with retirement, college, insurance, and estate planning. Steffen believes that the most important step to becoming a successful investor is to start now.

They also started a program called " our fee to your charity" This program helps the new client and existing clients give back. If you become a new client before December 31st, Great Lakes Wealth will donate half of their fee to your chosen charity.

For more information and to start investing visit greatlakeswealth.us