Our picks for fun outdoor Halloween activities

Boo! It’s time for the 2020 haunting season! This year families must be extra safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All suggested attractions are outside adventures that follow CDC safety regulations. Please maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all haunting experiences. And have fun! Here’s a lineup of fun family activities for all ages as well as scary hauntings--if you dare!

Family Fun Activities

Harvest Moon Hayrides at Upland Hills Farm

481 Lake George Road, Oxford, MI 48370

(Photo Courtesy of Haunted Hayride) (WDIV)

*Please note: The Harvest Moon Hayrides are only on Friday nights but the farm is also open over the weekend for pumpkin picking, walking the trails, hayrides, scavenger hunts, and visiting farm animals, along with warm beverages and donuts.

This hayride is perfect for the little ones or those who would rather not be spooked. This is a 30-minute hayride with a warm beverage and a fresh donut. After the ride, you can warm up by a blazing bonfire. Each ticket includes the hayride, the bonfire, 1 beverage, and 1 donut per person. Additional food is available for purchase. You can also bring your own marshmallows for the bonfire and blankets for the ride. Tickets are $9 per person. Purchase your tickets at uplandhillsfarm.com

Glenlore Trails: The Haunted Forest

3860 Newton Rd, Commerce Charter Twp, MI 48382

(Photo Courtesy of Glenlore) (WDIV)

There were reports of creatures in the trails but then the reports suddenly stopped. Where are the creatures? Where are the explorers? Do you dare to go into the woods and find them? This haunted forest is a half a mile of amazing lighting, projections, and other sensory elements to enjoy. This attraction is for all ages. Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and over’ Kids age 4-12 are $15 each. Sign up for your time slot at glenloretrails.com

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village

20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124

HALLOWEEN (wdiv)

Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford is always a fun place for families, especially during Halloween. This year’s guests will be the first to experience a new Halloween train adventure Hallowe’en Express. Other amenities are the illuminated jack-o-lantern path, newly imagined storybook experiences, fall treats, and more. Nonmember tickets are $17 each for children and adults. Children under 2 years old get in for free. For more information visit thehenryford.org

Scary Haunted Attractions

A Haunting in Hollygrove

12600 Dixie Hwy Holly, MI 48442

(Photo Courtesy of A Haunting in Hollygrove) (WDIV)

Take a walk through a 3/4 mile long trail in the Michigan Renaissance Festival Village. It’s filled with twists and turns full of amazing lights and scary sounds. There are over 8 haunting scenes and unique characters awaiting you on the property. This event is for ages 9 and up. Tickets are limited to 40 people per time slot to ensure social distancing. Tickets are $25 for adults and $17.95 for children age 5-12. To buy tickets online visit, halloweeninholly.com

Morrow Rd. Haunted Trail

1890 S Bartlett Rd, St Clair MI

(Photo Courtesy of Morrow Rd) (WDIV)

*Please note: The experience also includes a kid-friendly trick-or-treat event through the woods on October 16th and October 23rd for $10 per child. Check the website for more information.

Walk a mile-long trail that you can only escape through finishing a maze. You will be put to the test as your nightmares come to life on your dark journey. There are 2 trails to choose from based on the night you choose to visit, so your fate is truly in your hands. Will you be the next night trail victim? Tickets are available for $25. VIP Night is on October 29th only. It includes scarier and longer trails along with exclusive memorabilia and has limited tickets for $50 each. To purchase your tickets visit morrowroad.com

Terrified Forest

145 Swarthout Rd. Pinckney, MI 48169

(Photo Courtesy of Terrified Forest) (WDIV)

The only thing scarier than walking through the woods is walking through the woods at night while monsters are chasing you. Terrified Forest is nearly a mile of haunted woods for you to walk or probably run through as you try to make it out...alive! This attraction is for ages 13 and older. Be sure to wear your gym shoes. There are multiple security stations throughout the forest. Tickets are $20 for general admission. To skip the line you can purchase a fast pass for $30. Buy your tickets online at terrifiedforest.com.