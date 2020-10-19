Here are some fast fall home makeovers on a budget

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Lou Manfredini about how you can fix up your home for the fall.

Manfredini said that a fresh coat of paint is the easiest way to get the best bang for your buck. You can use an app called SmartCoat to help you decide on what paint would go great in your home. Then, you can order it online and head to your local hardware store for contactless pickup. A canister of Smart Coat starts at just $28 per gallon.

When it comes to cleaning stone counters in kitchens and bathrooms, you’ll want to seal your stone to prevent water damage and stains. Manfredini suggests using Miracle Sealant like the professionals. You can use it on all stone, even marble.

For tile, Manfredini suggested Tub and Tile paint that allows you to put a whole new surface on the tub and tile. Even though it may seem like a lot of work it is a weekend project if you follow the preparation instructions. Afterwards you’ll want to seal your tile. Manfredini suggests Quick Seal which has a lifetime guarantee against mildew and mold. It also glides on giving your bathroom a professional look. Once you’re done you can spray down your tile with Concrobium Mold Control to fight against any mold or mildew.

