Get into spooky season with a tour of Glenlore Trails: The Haunted Forest

Try It Out Tuesday goes into the woods to explore a popular sensory experience

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Halloween is around the corner and what better way to get into spooky season than to take a trip into the forest at Glenlore Trails: The Haunted Forest. Even though many events are cancelled or not happening this year, this popular sensory experience recently changed over from a family fun trail, to a a Halloween inspired forest that is great for any age group. Kila Peeples went through the the 1/2 mile trail and showed some of the fun and (slightly) frightening visual effects you will pass as you stroll the path.

Watch the video to see what to expect in the Glenlore Trails Haunted Forest.

