Live In The D

On the search for stars while they film a movie in the D

A new film is being shot in Detroit and some businesses are helping to welcome stars to the city

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

There is a new feature film being made here in Detroit! No one is more excited than Kila Peeples, who is on a mission to see some of the stars of this movie. She explained some of the highlights about the movie, and how some local businesses are helping to welcome the cast and crew to the D. The film is called No Sudden Move, it stars Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, David Harbour of Stranger Things fame, and many more famous actors. Kila spoke to Megan Lewis from DeVries & Company in Eastern Market and Tara Grey, owner of Gus and Grey Handcrafted Delights, who are creating baskets of artisans foods to welcome the stars.

Watch the video above to hear how the cast is “jammin” in the D.

