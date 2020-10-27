42ºF

Live In The D

Want to keep your jack-o'-lantern looking fresh? Here’s how you can!

Try It Out Tuesday offers a couple of ways you can keep your pumpkins looking good

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Pumpkins, Halloween, Try It Out Tuesday, Pumpkin carving, Jack-o'-lantern

Halloween is just around the corner and carving a cute pumpkin into a spooky jack-o'-lantern is one of the most fun family activities you can do. However, sometimes after you’ve made your Jack, it can start to wilt and look a little sad before the big scary day. Kila Peeples found a few ways to keep your pumpkin looking plump well past Halloween. Plus, it calls for regular household items that you most likely use everyday, including one that you never would have thought to re-use.

Watch the video above to see how you can help your jack-o'-lantern look good!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: