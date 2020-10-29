Could you benefit from a foot analysis?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the beautiful fall colors out in full force, it seems more people are taking time for daily or weekly outdoor walks.

This helps you get out of the house, get some exercise, enjoy the fresh air and the crisp autumn season.

But if you’ve experienced any new aches or pains, that’s something to be aware of, according to Fix My Feet Today.

And the company says it has a solution.

It starts with something called foot-mapping, said Doug Nadolski, the owner of Fix My Feet Today.

Foot-mapping allows the experts to see a picture of your feet, which shows where you place your pressure.

Fix My Feet can then give arch supports to help reduce the amount of pressure and realign your body. The arch supports stay in place using Velcro, Nadolski said.

Fix My Feet Today has locations in St. Clair Shores, Royal Oak, Shelby Township and Plymouth. For safety reasons, they offer masks if you don’t have one, along with one-on-one appointments. To learn more, click or tap here.