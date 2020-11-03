How to deal with this year’s increased holiday stress

The holidays are always a bit stressful on top of all the cheer, but this year will be even more confusing and complicated with all the new things we need to consider. Ronnie Hormel, a therapist with Birmingham Maple Clinic, gave some advice on Live in The D for how to navigate this challenging time. Watch the video above to hear what he has to say.

The feelings of lockdown without the relief of the holidays will be stressful for many. Hormel says you should talk to your family members, and not to be afraid to express to them your comfort level for upcoming gatherings. On top of feeling like you need to host a certain type of gathering for your family, there’s the new worry of safety for yourself and other family members.

Try to do something new this year with people you’re comfortable with or maybe even have a Zoom party, especially because there may be a left out family member who might not be able to travel for the holidays. Hormel says that even if it isn’t ideal, do what you can. He also suggests to avoid politics and think about what works for you right now and what you’re comfortable with.