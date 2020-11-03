These hot chocolate bombs have a sweet surprise

Drop a bomb on the cold weather with a new hot drink trend. A piping hot mug of hot chocolate is always nice when it’s freezing outside, and now there is a sweet way to have some fun with it. Hot chocolate bombs are the new popular way to enjoy the sweet drink. They are selling out everywhere, but Kila Peeples found a few on Etsy and brought some for Jason Carr and Tati Amare to try. It’s a hollow chocolate ball filled with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows or even flavored instant coffee.

Watch the video above to see how the bomb works and where to find them.