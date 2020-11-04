Tired of cooking? Let this French lady cook for you!

Birmingham – You can’t think about the holidays without thinking about food. A lot of people have been cooking so much lately, they may feel “cooked out.” Why not do something special for the cook in your house and treat everyone to gourmet comfort food, and let someone else do the cooking?

Claude Pellerin is the chef and owner of The French Lady, a restaurant in Birmingham. “The French Lady” was a nickname for Claude and so she thought it would make the perfect name for her restaurant. As the name implies, they serve traditional French food, making everything from scratch using family recipes. They are offering a menu for Thanksgiving which features items like pork wellington, which is a cut of pork topped with liver pate and mushroom duxelles wrapped in a puff pastry, a stuffed cornish hen, and Coq au vin, which is a French chicken stew.

They try to keep things traditional to the holiday, but practical for the smaller groups people will be hosting this year. A classic Christmas dessert in France is a Buche de Noel. It is similar to a Swiss roll and is made by rolling up a thin piece of iced sponge cake and decorated to look like a Yule Log.

For more information, look them up on Facebook or call (248) 309-0030.