Does it have to be cold or warm for you to go to sleep?

How did you sleep? We’ve all been asked at some point in our lives. It’s one of the most important things we can do every day, but sometimes sleeping isn’t that easy. Host Jason Carr chatted with Lauren Cocker, with The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, Mike Bonner, a local comedian, and Vanessa Cohen, founder of The Cohen Brand, about different tricks they use to fall asleep.

The group answered questions about snoring, the comfort level of your pillow versus your mattress, and if you can sleep in the cold or heat. They also shared their tricks on what they do to fall asleep.

Watch the video to find out what they said!