Peeling this pesky vegetable can be frustrating, and quite fragrant. Garlic cloves can be tricky to open, but Kila Peeples found a few ways to peel them perfectly. For this week’s Try It Out Tuesday, she tried a traditional way to peel garlic by smashing it with a kitchen utensil, another way by shaking the entire bulb in a mason jar, and finally, by putting the bulb in the microwave for 20 seconds.

Watch the video above to see which way Kila chose as her favorite way to peel a garlic clove.