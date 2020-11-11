These three words will boost your workout routine this winter

Staying in shape over the winter months can be a challenge but fitness and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler has three words to help you achieve the best workout in the shortest amount of time.

As anyone with a workout routine might know, the motivation to exercise can start to fade in the winter, especially this year with the stresses of the pandemic. Trierweiler said when planning your workout schedule, you should remember “F.I.T," an acronym that stands for “Fitness, Intensity, and Time.”

To make the most of your exercise, Trierweiler says you’ll want to increase the frequency and intensity of your workout, but that you can actually decrease the length of time of the workout.

She said a good workout has a frequency of 6-7 times per week, but each session should only take a maximum of around 30 minutes. Trierweiler says that by increasing intensity, you actually create a more effective and calorie burning exercise than working at a lower intensity for longer.

