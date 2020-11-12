Here’s how you can keep your pets safe during the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

People are already getting their homes ready for the holidays, and while you begin spreading joy and cheer around the house, we want to help you avoid creating some holiday hazards that could prove dangerous to your furry loved ones.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Sharon Cooksey from Kidde to find out how to keep our pets safe during the holidays, as well as in the event of an emergency.

Cooksey suggested keeping Christmas tree ornaments and other holiday decorations higher than your pet can reach.

It’s also important to keep your pets safe during emergencies, so make sure to incorporate your pets into your escape plans and fire drills. Attempting to teach your pets what to do when an alarm rings can prepare them for a real emergency. Kidde also offers a sticker you can put in your window to alert first responders that there are pets inside the home.

